QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QGEN stock opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 169.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,333 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 63,306 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,515,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.