Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,305. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.00. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

