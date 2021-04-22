Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Announces Earnings Results

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,305. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.00. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

