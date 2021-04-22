Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.03)-($0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $240-242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.34 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.13)-($0.11) EPS.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.00.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

XM has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a market outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

