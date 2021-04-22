Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.55.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $95.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In related news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $492,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

