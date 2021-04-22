Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $38.99 million and $180,539.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000973 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,312.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.71 or 0.04473544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.55 or 0.00481563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $924.18 or 0.01701583 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.95 or 0.00703250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.69 or 0.00553628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061203 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.57 or 0.00444768 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00244668 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,791,434 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars.

