Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of DGX traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.22. The stock had a trading volume of 40,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,247. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $95.52 and a 52 week high of $134.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average of $123.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

