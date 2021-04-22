R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. R1 RCM has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,776.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

