Rarible (RARI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.45 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for about $23.95 or 0.00043805 BTC on popular exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $86.34 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00073041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.30 or 0.00745043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00096078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,455.23 or 0.08149584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00050637 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,605,579 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

