Raydium Market Cap Achieves $372.12 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.53 or 0.00019084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $372.12 million and $42.18 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00064522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00270237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.58 or 0.01041543 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00025563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.34 or 0.00684004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,204.56 or 1.00070316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,345,583 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.