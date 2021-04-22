Raymond James Analysts Give Northland Power (TSE:NPI) a C$57.00 Price Target

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) received a C$57.00 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.20.

NPI traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$8.86 billion and a PE ratio of 25.11. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$28.58 and a 12-month high of C$51.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

