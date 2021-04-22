Raymond James Increases United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $200.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an a- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.32.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.53 and its 200-day moving average is $166.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $181.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $1,613,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

