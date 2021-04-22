Real Estate Management Services LLC Buys New Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000. AvalonBay Communities makes up approximately 2.7% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after buying an additional 202,588 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $924,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,147. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.24 and its 200 day moving average is $168.70. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

