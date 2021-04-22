Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$48,463.20 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$48,463.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,704,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,687,700.89.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$49,299.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$47,441.70.

On Friday, January 29th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total transaction of C$50,617.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.06, for a total transaction of C$57,167.10.

On Monday, January 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total transaction of C$56,597.40.

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$16.01 on Thursday. Real Matters Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REAL. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.25.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

