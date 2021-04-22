Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) recently:

4/21/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

4/20/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $85.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $101.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.51. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $104.85.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $252,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 133,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after buying an additional 46,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

