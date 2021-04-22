Regent Investment Management LLC Acquires 677 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.38.

Shares of HUM traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $442.93. 6,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,824. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.46 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $412.66 and its 200-day moving average is $408.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.