Regent Investment Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $202.36. The stock had a trading volume of 61,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,407. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.16 and a 12-month high of $208.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.06. The company has a market cap of $145.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

