Regent Investment Management LLC Has $13.78 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.5% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,299.30. 10,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,134.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,877.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,232.20 and a one year high of $2,318.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

