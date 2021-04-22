Regent Investment Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $21,733,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.03. 57,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,252,991. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of -67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.