Regent Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,650 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $38.52. 698,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,497,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $332.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

