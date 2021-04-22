Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €26.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €26.00 ($30.59) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.71% from the company’s current price.

RNO has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renault presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €39.00 ($45.88).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO stock opened at €34.54 ($40.63) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €37.72 and its 200 day moving average is €33.69. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.