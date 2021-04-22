Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

C has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Shares of C stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,647 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

