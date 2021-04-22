Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report released on Monday, April 19th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%.

REGI has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

REGI opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

