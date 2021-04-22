Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ready Capital Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ready Capital in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

NYSE RC opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $766.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

