Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.76 million, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.04. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

