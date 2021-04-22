Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QSR. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Restaurant Brands International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of QSR opened at $65.98 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $42.99 and a one year high of $68.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.94%.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $9,506,122.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,717 shares in the company, valued at $31,766,302.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,028.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

