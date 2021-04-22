Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $14.15 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $14,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $157.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.42. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $161.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

