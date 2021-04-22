Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $16.34 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.21% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $16,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 374,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 172,366 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,716 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

KNX opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $50.63.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

