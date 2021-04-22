Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,083 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MetLife were worth $17,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

NYSE:MET opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

