Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $15,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 715,194 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 625,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 32,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 967,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 107,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Several research firms have commented on STL. B. Riley lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

