Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,149 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of UDR worth $13,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 340.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in UDR by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 525.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 95,988 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.48, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

