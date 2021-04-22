Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,284 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after acquiring an additional 798,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $410,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,090 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $170.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $172.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

