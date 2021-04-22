Reviewing Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) & ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Alarm.com has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

93.4% of Alarm.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Alarm.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alarm.com and ACI Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com 0 3 5 1 2.78 ACI Worldwide 0 0 6 0 3.00

Alarm.com currently has a consensus target price of $93.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.69%. ACI Worldwide has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.45%. Given ACI Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Alarm.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alarm.com and ACI Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com $502.36 million 8.94 $53.33 million $1.35 67.08 ACI Worldwide $1.26 billion 3.79 $67.06 million N/A N/A

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Alarm.com.

Profitability

This table compares Alarm.com and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com 12.64% 17.50% 10.69% ACI Worldwide 4.67% 9.41% 3.29%

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Alarm.com on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site. The ACI on Demand segment covers the needs of banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates who use payments to facilitate their core business. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

