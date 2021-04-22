Reviewing Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atrion and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion 21.90% 13.90% 12.55% T2 Biosystems -379.33% N/A -96.58%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atrion and T2 Biosystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A T2 Biosystems 0 1 4 0 2.80

T2 Biosystems has a consensus price target of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 122.83%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than Atrion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Atrion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atrion and T2 Biosystems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion $155.07 million 7.91 $36.76 million N/A N/A T2 Biosystems $8.34 million 22.61 -$59.01 million ($1.30) -0.98

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than T2 Biosystems.

Risk and Volatility

Atrion has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atrion beats T2 Biosystems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, mixes critical drugs, controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measure the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics; and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument for detecting pathogens associated with sepsis and Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida Panel that identifies the species of Candida, a fungal pathogen known to cause sepsis directly from whole blood. In addition, it provides T2Bacteria Panel, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel, a COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test; and T2Resistance Panel for the early and sensitive detection of carbapenemase-resistance markers. Further, it develops T2Cauris Panel, a multi-drug resistant pathogen; and T2Lyme Panel for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria. The company has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease; and Allergan Sales, LLC to develop detection diagnostic test panel that adds one additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate, as well as for testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

