Reviewing Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) & Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Stoneridge has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

95.3% of Stoneridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Stoneridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stoneridge and Patrick Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge 0 2 1 0 2.33 Patrick Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75

Stoneridge currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.40%. Patrick Industries has a consensus target price of $73.50, indicating a potential downside of 17.77%. Given Stoneridge’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Stoneridge and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge -1.13% 1.27% 0.58% Patrick Industries 3.50% 15.75% 5.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stoneridge and Patrick Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge $834.29 million 1.04 $60.29 million $1.47 21.80 Patrick Industries $2.34 billion 0.91 $89.57 million $3.85 23.22

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Stoneridge. Stoneridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Stoneridge on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, actuators, and connectors that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity, and compliance products. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment's electronic control units regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The Stoneridge Brazil segment designs, manufactures, and sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services; vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories; in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices; and telematics solutions. It provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moulding; interior passage door; slide-out trim and fascia product; thermoformed shower surround; specialty bath and closet building product; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tank; boat cover, tower, top, and frame; CNC molds and composite part; and slotwall panel and component. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panel, drywall and finishing product, electronic, audio system component, appliance, wiring product, electrical and plumbing product, cement siding product, raw and processed lumber, fiber reinforced polyester product, roofing, laminate and ceramic flooring product, shower door, furniture, fireplace and surround, interior and exterior lighting product, and other product. This segment also offers transportation and logistics service. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

