Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.29 and last traded at $46.36. Approximately 7,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,076,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on RVLV shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.28.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.
In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $27,790.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $27,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,192,347 shares of company stock valued at $84,529,430 over the last 90 days. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperture Investors LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 579,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 99,280 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
