Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.29 and last traded at $46.36. Approximately 7,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,076,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RVLV shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $27,790.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $27,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,192,347 shares of company stock valued at $84,529,430 over the last 90 days. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperture Investors LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 579,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 99,280 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

