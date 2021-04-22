Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $55.16. 776,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

