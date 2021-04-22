RFG Advisory LLC Buys 300 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $231.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

