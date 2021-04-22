RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after buying an additional 2,254,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,188,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ONEOK by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after acquiring an additional 426,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $52.16 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

