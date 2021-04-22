RFG Advisory LLC Has $898,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $508.90 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $393.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $528.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.29.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

