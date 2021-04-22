RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $805,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,157 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after buying an additional 1,178,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after buying an additional 1,086,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,962,000 after purchasing an additional 770,021 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

