RFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,680 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 475.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 47,580 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,074.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,072,000 after purchasing an additional 210,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $122.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average of $114.38. The stock has a market cap of $217.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

