Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,100 by UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,780 ($101.65) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,974 ($78.05) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £96.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,701.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,454.68.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

