Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 7,610 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,536.67 ($72.34).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,974 ($78.05) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,701.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,454.68. The company has a market capitalization of £96.71 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72).

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.