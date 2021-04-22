Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,690 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $915,109,000 after buying an additional 371,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after purchasing an additional 201,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after purchasing an additional 159,192 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 129,640 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RIO traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.00. 112,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.58. The company has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RIO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

