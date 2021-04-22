RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Plans Dividend of $0.77

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.7655 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $16.58.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

