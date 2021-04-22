RLI (NYSE:RLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RLI traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.43. The stock had a trading volume of 249,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,702. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.46. RLI has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get RLI alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point raised their price objective on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.