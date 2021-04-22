RLI (NYSE:RLI) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $117.85 and last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 1183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.97.

The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on RLI. Compass Point boosted their price objective on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,871,000 after acquiring an additional 100,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $43,122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 179,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 164,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI Company Profile (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

