Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

NYSE RHI traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,505. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.