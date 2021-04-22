Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $87.44 and last traded at $87.44, with a volume of 4524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.50.

The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Robert Half International by 13.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 75,057 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Robert Half International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48.

Robert Half International Company Profile (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.