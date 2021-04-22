Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Neutral Rating for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RPT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPT Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

RPT opened at $12.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $996.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,484,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,518,000 after acquiring an additional 632,858 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 258,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RPT Realty by 100.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 230,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

